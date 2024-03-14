China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the February 14th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.88.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
