China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the February 14th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.88.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

