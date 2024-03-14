CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the February 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

CHS Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,194. CHS has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69.

CHS Announces Dividend

CHS Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

