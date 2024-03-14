Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Clariant Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLZNY remained flat at $13.99 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 889. Clariant has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36.
About Clariant
