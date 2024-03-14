Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Clariant Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLZNY remained flat at $13.99 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 889. Clariant has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36.

About Clariant

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

