Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 427,100 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the February 14th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.
NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,399. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.49. Clene has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.32.
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
