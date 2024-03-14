Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 427,100 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the February 14th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Institutional Trading of Clene

Clene Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58,939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 113.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,399. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.49. Clene has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.32.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

