Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Position Cut by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Coca-Cola FEMSA comprises 2.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,708,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 629,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 176,095 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,135. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $104.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.61.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

