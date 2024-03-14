Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.84 and traded as high as C$2.39. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 61,894 shares trading hands.

Colonial Coal International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 26.02. The firm has a market cap of C$420.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.61.

About Colonial Coal International

Colonial Coal International Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 7,592 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,077 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

