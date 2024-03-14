Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 14th total of 287,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 75,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCO. DA Davidson raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCO

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.