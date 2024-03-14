Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.94

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €11.94 ($13.12) and last traded at €11.74 ($12.90), with a volume of 9595263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €11.62 ($12.76).
Commerzbank Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.90 and a 200-day moving average of €10.60.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commerzbank
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.