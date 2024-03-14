Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.94

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €11.94 ($13.12) and last traded at €11.74 ($12.90), with a volume of 9595263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €11.62 ($12.76).

Commerzbank Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.90 and a 200-day moving average of €10.60.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

