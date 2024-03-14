Compound Market Capitalization Reaches $720.19 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Compound has a market cap of $720.19 million and approximately $103.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $88.97 or 0.00124426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00041704 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00019537 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002782 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 123.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,094,704 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,094,703.48715395 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 88.87687333 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 475 active market(s) with $131,164,004.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.