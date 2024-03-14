Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.44 Billion

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $175.58 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,600.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.33 or 0.00610793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00131307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00049013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.00205869 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00053219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00140552 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,979,952,012 coins and its circulating supply is 3,842,465,561 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,979,678,865.76 with 3,842,178,852.53 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.34861586 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $123,148,858.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.