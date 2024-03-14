Contrasting Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) & Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) and Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Torrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Torrid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Torrid and Global Fashion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 1 5 1 0 2.00 Global Fashion Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Torrid presently has a consensus price target of $3.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.04%. Given Torrid’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Torrid is more favorable than Global Fashion Group.

This table compares Torrid and Global Fashion Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.16 billion 0.34 $50.21 million $0.10 38.40 Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Torrid has higher revenue and earnings than Global Fashion Group.

Profitability

This table compares Torrid and Global Fashion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid 1.01% -5.41% 2.28% Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Torrid beats Global Fashion Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear. It also provides associated ancillary services, such as marketing, technology, payment, warehousing, and logistics services; trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online retail and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner, and finance and investment holding company. The company operates through four e-commerce platforms, which include Dafiti, ZALORA, and THE ICONIC. Global Fashion Group S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

