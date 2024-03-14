Country Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,958 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PEP traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,154,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,649. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.42. The company has a market capitalization of $226.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

