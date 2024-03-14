Country Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,216 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $64,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 388,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.47. 1,138,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,393. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.