Country Trust Bank Has $136.34 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,965 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Country Trust Bank owned 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $136,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $97.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,540,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069,182. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.