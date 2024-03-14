Country Trust Bank Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.41. 2,878,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $111.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

