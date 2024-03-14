Country Trust Bank Lowers Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Country Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,482 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $39,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Avantor by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. 2,309,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,528,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

