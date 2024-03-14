Country Trust Bank Sells 40,892 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 40,892 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.47. 2,414,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.38. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $224.90. The stock has a market cap of $159.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

