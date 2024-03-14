Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Major Shareholder Sells $600,985,067.54 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE CPNG traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $18.52. 23,113,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,533,426. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 64.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coupang by 140.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 111.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 27.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 75.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CPNG. Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

