Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,753.20

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,753.20 ($48.09) and traded as high as GBX 4,142 ($53.07). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,114 ($52.71), with a volume of 96,030 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($60.14) to GBX 4,921 ($63.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Trading Down 1.6 %
About Cranswick
Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.
