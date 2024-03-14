Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Short Interest Down 47.3% in February

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 14th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the third quarter worth $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Creative Medical Technology by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 89,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELZ traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. 53,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.14. Creative Medical Technology has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

