Cronos Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $4.02 billion and approximately $48.57 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00076368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00019335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00018991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

