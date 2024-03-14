Czech National Bank Buys 622 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,188 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,488,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,054. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.63. The company has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

