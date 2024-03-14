Czech National Bank Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Czech National Bank lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $21,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in RTX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,161,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

