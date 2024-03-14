Czech National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Czech National Bank lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.09. 18,684,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,451,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

