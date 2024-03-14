Czech National Bank Has $17.74 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Stryker by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $355.91. The company had a trading volume of 961,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.98 and a 200 day moving average of $300.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

