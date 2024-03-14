Czech National Bank Has $21.68 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Czech National Bank lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $147,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. TD Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Up 0.3 %

BKNG stock traded up $11.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,511.56. The stock had a trading volume of 347,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,333. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,567.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,285.22. The firm has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,383.18 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,137 shares of company stock worth $7,476,491. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.