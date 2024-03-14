Czech National Bank Sells 344 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Czech National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $473.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $324.11 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.89.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.