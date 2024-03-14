Czech National Bank Sells 784 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Czech National Bank lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $613.01. 3,118,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $554.32 and its 200-day moving average is $474.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $624.42.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.