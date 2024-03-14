Czech National Bank Sells 844 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,615 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in American Express by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $220.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.08. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $224.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

