Dero (DERO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22,327.00

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Dero has a market cap of $71.00 million and approximately $22,327.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00006896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,938.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.36 or 0.00612142 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.42 or 0.00131253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00048934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.03 or 0.00204386 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00141335 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

