Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,989 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,063,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

