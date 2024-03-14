DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Sells $1,567,355.01 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DexCom Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.50. 2,589,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,769. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

