Duolingo (DUOL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2024 – Duolingo is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $217.00 to $282.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $243.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $241.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Duolingo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

1/19/2024 – Duolingo was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.24. 556,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,084. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.82 and a 1 year high of $245.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.88 and a 200 day moving average of $190.05.

Get Duolingo Inc alerts:

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $4,850,785.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $4,850,785.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,536,955. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,239,000 after buying an additional 129,290 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Duolingo by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.