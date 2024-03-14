Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $762.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,715. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $323.26 and a one year high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $724.20 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.