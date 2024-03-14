ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.83 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 10% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $232.26 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05723174 USD and is down -8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $373.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

