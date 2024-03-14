EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,099 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,391,507,000 after acquiring an additional 368,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

EOG traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

