EOS (EOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $279.19 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, EOS has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001593 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $279.19 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001441 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001807 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001226 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,120,020,977 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,017,847 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.