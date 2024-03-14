EOS Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $311.68 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001460 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001793 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001281 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,120,044,123 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,048,600 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

