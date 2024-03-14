Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 14th (ANIK, ARTNA, CMCSA, EML, FBNC, GTE, LC, RIO, VRA, VTVT)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 14th:
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
