Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 14th (ANIK, ARTNA, CMCSA, EML, FBNC, GTE, LC, RIO, VRA, VTVT)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 14th:

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

