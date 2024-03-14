Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 14th (ANIK, ARTNA, CMCSA, EML, FBNC, GTE, LC, RIO, VRA, VTVT)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 14th:

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

