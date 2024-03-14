Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 158.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.37. 2,325,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.