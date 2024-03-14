ERC20 Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $57,258.75 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $150.48 million and $57,258.75 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00016849 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00025221 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001824 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,811.33 or 0.99840819 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00009852 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00174822 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.13604365 USD and is down -23.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $25,009.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

