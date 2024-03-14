Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $524.58 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.82 billion and $524.58 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $33.01 or 0.00048909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,492.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.00611000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00132742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.41 or 0.00209518 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00051977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00143549 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,038,607 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

