Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and approximately $462.31 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.90 or 0.00049318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,773.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.34 or 0.00616532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.15 or 0.00133024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00204295 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00054939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00141340 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000516 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,034,401 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

