Everscale (EVER) 1-Day Volume Reaches $699,107.59

Everscale (EVER) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $80.76 million and approximately $699,107.59 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,106,607,325 coins and its circulating supply is 1,961,514,578 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

