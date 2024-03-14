Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,851 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $760.73. 2,642,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,641. The company has a market cap of $722.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $703.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $323.26 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

