Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $4.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.00. 970,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.39. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.