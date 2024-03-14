FantasyGold Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.94 (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $30,320.27 and $0.94 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.00021783 USD and is up 4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.