Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.08

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.08 and traded as high as C$8.55. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$8.49, with a volume of 199,933 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FSZ

Fiera Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52. The firm has a market cap of C$724.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fiera Capital by 493.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.