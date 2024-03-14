First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
First Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FBNC stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.37. 99,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,500. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 19.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
