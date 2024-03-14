FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 444.6% from the February 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FLYLF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.86.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
