FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 444.6% from the February 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FLYLF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.